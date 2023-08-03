Demonstrators do not allow Red Cross Armenia employees to enter their office building

Since early morning, a group of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) youth and people have blocked the entrances and exits of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Armenia, and they don't allow office workers to enter the building.

This action of protest is being carried out under the leadership of Vera Khachatryan, the daughter of Artsakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by the Azerbaijanis a few days ago.

But after negotiations with the police officers, the aforesaid youth allowed the Red Cross employees to enter their office building.

They came to this agreement with the employees: if they enter the office building, they must receive Vagif Khachatryan's daughter. And she was invited inside to speak with the Red Cross employees.

Vera Khachatryan had requested the Red Cross to ensure a video call with her father, but this was not implemented.

On July 29, the representatives of the border guard service of Azerbaijan abducted 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia by way of the ICRC to undergo surgery, from the Azerbaijani "checkpoint" illegally located in the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor.

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan announced that Vagif Khachatryan was "indicted" back in 2013, a decision was made to arrest him, and that "an international search was announced" in the same year. Baku accuses the detained Artsakh citizen of "genocide, deportation of Azerbaijanis."

Demonstrations demanding the release of Vagif Khachatryan have been taking place in Armenia for several days now.