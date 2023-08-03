News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
Pashinyan: It seems Azerbaijan plans to sign peace treaty, then make territorial claims to Armenia
Pashinyan: It seems Azerbaijan plans to sign peace treaty, then make territorial claims to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The 361 tons of humanitarian aid sent to Nagorno-Karabakh last week in the conditions of the humanitarian crisis in the Lachin corridor, according to the decision of the Armenian governmental working group to support the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, continues to be located in the Kornidzor settlement sector of Armenia's Syunik Province, near the entrance to the Lachin corridor, because Azerbaijan, grossly violating the sixth point of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, illegally blocks the entry of these humanitarian cargoes into Nagorno-Karabakh. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

He reminded that the Armenian government made a decision to send humanitarian cargo to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) after the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced its impossibility to transport humanitarian cargo to Nagorno-Karabakh, as Azerbaijan illegally obstructs those efforts as well.

"Azerbaijan stubbornly continues to claim that one of the reasons for the closure of the Lachin corridor on June 15 of this year, as it puts it, is the military provocation of the Armenian side. Let me remind: on that day, Azerbaijan had tried to place a flag on the edge of the Hakari bridge, through the territory of Armenia, getting legal opposition from the border guard troops of Armenia," the PM said.

"The above-mentioned action of Azerbaijan is a provocation, especially in the conditions when the border delimitation and demarcation work between the two countries is still in the beginning phase. Azerbaijan's practice of putting up flags in various places voluntarily, and often with the use of force, is similar to an act of aborting border delimitation, and the peace process in general," Pashinyan said, adding that this was also seen in the interview of the president of Azerbaijan to Euronews the previous day.

"Declaring that as if Azerbaijan has no territorial demands from Armenia, the president of Azerbaijan says that the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan have not been determined. The borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan were determined by the Almaty declaration of 1991, and this was reaffirmed by the results of the quadrilateral meeting in Prague on October 6, 2022, where the Almaty declaration was accepted as the basis for border delimitation and demarcation between the two countries," the Armenian premier said.

"There is the impression that Azerbaijan's plan is as follows: To sign a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan with provisions that leave room for disputing the border specified by the Almaty declaration, and later to present territorial claims to Armenia in the process of border delimitation and demarcation," Pashinyan added.

"If the issue of the territories between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not decided, the matter of what territories does Azerbaijan raise in various parts of the border? If such a matter is raised, then the borders have been decided, and Armenia's proposal for a simultaneous withdrawal of troops from that border line remains valid,"  announced the PM.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Canada calls on Azerbaijan to stop Lachin corridor blockage
The Canadian foreign ministry noted that it is concerned with the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Denis Gonchar: Russian diplomats will come to Armenia's Kapan in September regarding opening of consulate
Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry announced…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan not ready for peace treaty under any conditions, Russia MFA official says
Some difficult issues still need to be resolved, said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Russia MFA: Armenia, Azerbaijan will carry out ‘home processing’ of Moscow proposals on de-escalation
“We expect that humanitarian considerations, caring for ordinary people will prevail over the political differences between Baku and Yerevan," said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Russia MFA: Hastily prepared peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia will lead to new conflicts
"A hastily prepared, crude peace treaty will not bring lasting peace to the region,” said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 MFA spox: No change in matter of deploying CSTO monitoring mission on Armenia border with Azerbaijan
The position of the Armenian side has been submitted…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos