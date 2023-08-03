Congresswoman Eshoo calls on US State Department to hold Azerbaijan’s Aliyev accountable

Anna Eshoo, a member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, has strongly condemned Azerbaijan's efforts to create a man-made humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and once again called on the US State Department to use all the tools at its disposal to hold Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's regime accountable for their brutal actions., wrote about this in her.
"It is appalling that Azerbaijan is escalating its seven-month blockade of the Lachin Corridor by prohibiting 400 tons of desperately needed food and medical supplies from entering Artsakh," Congresswoman Eshoo wrote on X (former Twitter).