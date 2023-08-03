News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
Congresswoman Eshoo calls on US State Department to hold Azerbaijan’s Aliyev accountable
Congresswoman Eshoo calls on US State Department to hold Azerbaijan’s Aliyev accountable
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Anna Eshoo, a member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, has strongly condemned Azerbaijan's efforts to create a man-made humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and once again called on the US State Department to use all the tools at its disposal to hold Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's regime accountable for their brutal actions., wrote about this in her.

"It is appalling that Azerbaijan is escalating its seven-month blockade of the Lachin Corridor by prohibiting 400 tons of desperately needed food and medical supplies from entering Artsakh," Congresswoman Eshoo wrote on X (former Twitter).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh citizens faint in lines for bread
Today, a photograph of an elderly man who appeared…
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor
Children need an end to this war to begin to heal & recover...
 Urgent international action needed to halt Azerbaijan's genocidal intent
Ending the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe and human…
 Day 11 of Baku blocking humanitarian cargo for Artsakh
The foreign diplomats, journalists and members of…
 Karabakh residents plan to hold peaceful march towards Hakari bridge to unblock Lachin corridor
Where Azerbaijan has installed an illegal checkpoint and is keeping the corridor under a blockade…
 Representatives of 15 international, non-governmental organizations working in Armenia visit Kornidzor village border
Where the humanitarian aid trucks intended for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are still waiting…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos