Armenia PM: Indeed there is chance of long-term, stable, lasting peace

I want to emphasize Armenia's commitment to the arrangement to establish peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on the recognition of each other's territorial integrity. We are waiting for the public reaffirmation by Azerbaijan to this arrangement. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"Despite all the complications, there is indeed a chance to establish a long-term, stable, and lasting peace. I call on Azerbaijan to refrain from taking steps aimed at reducing that chance; such as, for example, the continuous torpedoing of the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue within the framework of the international mechanism, the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor, and the abducting of Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transferred to Yerevan by the Red Cross at the beginning of the week," he said.

The Armenian premier noted that the release of Vagif Khachatryan, other Armenian captives, hostages, and other detainees would be an impressive signal of commitment by Azerbaijan to the peace agenda.

As another step of commitment to the peace agenda, the Nikol Pashinyan called on Azerbaijan not to block the entry of humanitarian cargo being sent from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh through the Lachin corridor.