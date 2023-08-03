News
Why Russian peacekeepers don’t ensure humanitarian aid entry from Armenia to Karabakh?
Why Russian peacekeepers don’t ensure humanitarian aid entry from Armenia to Karabakh?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


After the statement made by the president of Azerbaijan in an interview with Euronews that the Lachin corridor is not blocked, it is necessary to listen to the explanation of the Russian peacekeeping troop in Nagorno-Karabakh. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"Why don't they ensure the entry of humanitarian aid sent by the government of Armenia to Karabakh if Azerbaijan claims that it has not blocked the Lachin corridor? I believe that the clarification of this matter is important, and our relevant bodies should work towards getting clarifications on this matter," emphasized the premier of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
