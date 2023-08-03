Armenia health minister: Situation quite critical for patients in Karabakh

The situation is quite critical for the medical patients in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and they really need to receive more specialized treatment. Armenian Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan noted this while speaking with reporters today.

According to her, the longer the Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh continues, the more difficult it is to distinguish those who are in dire need of transportation from those who already have serious health problems.

"All the work is aimed at first being able to transfer the humanitarian cargo, which is currently located near the Hakari bridge, and in some way satisfy this urgent need, and return to the period of normal circulation of goods and freedom of movement of people," said the minister.

Asked whether there were any medical patients in Artsakh whose health condition was life-threatening, Avanesyan responded: "If we have patients who need hemodialysis, who need to receive this service two-three times a week, there is little need for transportation, medicine and medical supplies, then it means that if they do not receive this service, of course their lives may be in danger."

The health minister said that a large part of the humanitarian cargo from Armenia standing near the Hakari bridge is baby formula.

"Our specialists also work with our colleagues in [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert, and we provide psychological and other support to mothers as much as possible, so that breastfeeding is as helpful as possible in this case and we have little need for milk formulas," Anahit Avanesyan added.