Deputy economy minister: Armenia tourism recorded 30% increase compared to 2019 which is considered best year
Deputy economy minister: Armenia tourism recorded 30% increase compared to 2019 which is considered best year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The flows of incoming tourists visiting Armenia have changed considerably. In this regard, in the first half of this year, a 30 percent increase was recorded in Armenia, not compared to the previous year, but compared to 2019, which is considered the best tourism year, and a 68 percent increase was recorded compared to the first half of the previous year. Deputy Minister of Economy Rafayel Gevorgyan stated this during Thursday’s government Cabinet discussion of the draft amendments to the Law on Tourism.

He recalled that the tourism sector of Armenia is regulated by the law adopted in 2003, during the previous two decades there have been significant changes in the sector, and along with the development, new challenges have arisen.

Responding to the topic, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recalled Armenia's transformation strategy until 2050,  and stressed: "We plan to increase the annual number of tourists visiting Armenia to 15 million. It may seem unrealistic, but this year's current numbers show that if we can provide such services that a tourist returning from Armenia will recommend others to visit Armenia, it is a very realistic task."
