Armenia, Karabakh lawyers appeal to administrative court against PM Pashinyan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Former chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia, Ara Zohrabyan, and chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Erik Beglaryan, have filed a joint lawsuit with the administrative court Wednesday against Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Zohrabyan informed about this during a press conference Thursday.

"We have asked the administrative court to recognize as illegal the action expressed by words of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to recognize the Artsakh Republic as part of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The second, as a derived demand to eliminate the consequences, [we have asked the administrative court] to prohibit Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from performing any action, including signing a document, to recognize the Artsakh Republic as part of Azerbaijan," Zohrabyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
