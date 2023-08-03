UN Armenia office representatives expect Guterres' statement to lead to positive results

A group of representatives of the UN office in Armenia on Thursday visited the border area of Kornidzor village, where the humanitarian aid being sent from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh continues to wait in 21 trucks.
The aforesaid UN staff members were shown from a distance the “checkpoint” illegally installed by Azerbaijan, and then were briefed on the current situation.
When asked what steps they plan to take in this context, Nanna Skau, Resident Coordinator a.i. of the UN office in Armenia, responded by reading the recent statement by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
To the remark that since June 15, no humanitarian cargo, including medicine, has entered Nagorno-Karabakh, and asked whether there were any other effective steps that will make it possible to send humanitarian cargo to Nagorno-Karabakh, Skau responded that unfortunately, at the moment, she cannot say more than the aforesaid statement that was issued last night and was made public today at 5am. She added that they expect this statement to lead to positive results.
