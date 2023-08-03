Zara Amatuni: Red Cross representatives not yet visited Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan detained by Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have not yet visited Nagorno-Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan, who is detained by Azerbaijan. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told about this to Armenpress.
She added that they are aware of the incident, are following it, and are currently taking appropriate steps through dialogue within the scope of their power to ensure some progress in this matter.
Amatuni noted that the ICRC delegates have visited another Armenian detained by Azerbaijan, Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, on the evening of July 29, the same day of his being taken into custody
"Our delegates, including our doctor, visited Vagif Khachatryan in Baku, according to our procedures, in order to learn about his state, check his health, and get acquainted with the conditions of detention," said Amatuni.