Saturday
August 05
Sputnik Armenia: Metal smelting plant being built in Armenia’s Yeraskh village is planned to be moved in near future
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The metal smelting plant being built in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province is planned to be moved to a safer place in the near future. According to Sputnik Armenia, the most likely option is the area adjacent to the city of Ararat.

In an interview with us, the management of this plant neither denied nor confirmed the aforesaid information, not wanting to comment on it.

Since June 13, the Azerbaijani side has been regularly shooting at this metallurgical enterprise under construction in Yeraskh. And as a result of the shooting that took place on June 14, two Indians working at this facility were wounded.

Tiran Hakobyan, Director of GTB Holding which is building this metallurgical plant, had said that the construction work of the plant was paralyzed. In case of any attempt to carry out construction, the workers on the construction site immediately become a direct target of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The owners of this iron smelting plant being built in Yeraskh are the American companies Virtual Funding and CSE Global Investments. On July 14, they addressed Azerbaijan in a joint statement, warning that if Azerbaijan fires again in the direction of unarmed workers, they will consider it a direct hit at American capital.

Before that, on June 20, the Armenian and US national flags were raised at the construction site of this plant being built in Yeraskh. Those behind this initiative hoped that the presence of the American flag could have a deterrent effect on Azerbaijan. But the shooting did not stop either after the flags were raised, or even after the visit of foreign ambassadors.

Judging by Azerbaijan's non-stop aggression towards Yeraskh, neither the statement of the American investors nor the presence of the American flag at the plant had any effect on the Azerbaijani authorities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
