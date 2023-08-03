News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
Azerbaijan MFA: Armenia must support use of Aghdam route
Azerbaijan MFA: Armenia must support use of Aghdam route
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

Armenia must refrain from provocative steps. This is stated in commentary by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan in connection with the statement made by the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, in his remarks at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government.

"If Armenia is genuinely interested in peace and stability in the region, if it supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan not only in words, but also in deeds, it must refrain from such provocative steps, and must support the use of Aghdam [(Akna)]-Khankendi [(Stepanakert)] as well as other alternative routes proposed by Azerbaijan to facilitate the needs of the Armenian population [of Nagorno-Karabakh],” the Azerbaijan MFA noted, in particular. “Armenia must also stop obstructing the efforts of Azerbaijan to reintegrate the Armenian population [of Nagorno-Karabakh].”

 

 

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh citizens faint in lines for bread
Today, a photograph of an elderly man who appeared…
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor
Children need an end to this war to begin to heal & recover...
 Urgent international action needed to halt Azerbaijan's genocidal intent
Ending the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe and human…
 Day 11 of Baku blocking humanitarian cargo for Artsakh
The foreign diplomats, journalists and members of…
 Karabakh residents plan to hold peaceful march towards Hakari bridge to unblock Lachin corridor
Where Azerbaijan has installed an illegal checkpoint and is keeping the corridor under a blockade…
 Representatives of 15 international, non-governmental organizations working in Armenia visit Kornidzor village border
Where the humanitarian aid trucks intended for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are still waiting…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos