Azerbaijan MFA: Armenia must support use of Aghdam route

Armenia must refrain from provocative steps. This is stated in commentary by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan in connection with the statement made by the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, in his remarks at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government.
"If Armenia is genuinely interested in peace and stability in the region, if it supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan not only in words, but also in deeds, it must refrain from such provocative steps, and must support the use of Aghdam [(Akna)]-Khankendi [(Stepanakert)] as well as other alternative routes proposed by Azerbaijan to facilitate the needs of the Armenian population [of Nagorno-Karabakh],” the Azerbaijan MFA noted, in particular. “Armenia must also stop obstructing the efforts of Azerbaijan to reintegrate the Armenian population [of Nagorno-Karabakh].”