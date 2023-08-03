News
Karabakh resident abducted at Lachin corridor is charged in Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijan at the Lachin corridor, was interrogated along the lines of the “criminal case” against him.

Ilgar Safarov, senior assistant to the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan on special assignments, told APA that after his detention, Khachatryan was initially examined and transferred to a medical facility.

"He was examined by doctors regarding his health. After the medical examination, he was provided with a lawyer and a translator. Charges against Vagif Khachatryan were announced and preliminary interrogation was held. Currently, other investigative measures are being taken in connection with him," Safarov said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
