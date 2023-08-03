MFA spox: No change in matter of deploying CSTO monitoring mission on Armenia border with Azerbaijan

The position of the Armenian side regarding the deployment of a CSTO monitoring mission on the international border of Armenia and Azerbaijan has been submitted and there is no change in this matter at the moment. This was announced by Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that Mikael Aghasandyan, director of the first department of the CIS countries of the Russian foreign ministry, had said that the CSTO is ready to return to the discussion of the matter of deploying a monitoring mission on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and that this organization is waiting for Yerevan's response.