News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
MFA spox: No change in matter of deploying CSTO monitoring mission on Armenia border with Azerbaijan
MFA spox: No change in matter of deploying CSTO monitoring mission on Armenia border with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The position of the Armenian side regarding the deployment of a CSTO monitoring mission on the international border of Armenia and Azerbaijan has been submitted and there is no change in this matter at the moment. This was announced by Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that Mikael Aghasandyan, director of the first department of the CIS countries of the Russian foreign ministry, had said that the CSTO is ready to return to the discussion of the matter of deploying a monitoring mission on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and that this organization is waiting for Yerevan's response.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Canada calls on Azerbaijan to stop Lachin corridor blockage
The Canadian foreign ministry noted that it is concerned with the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Denis Gonchar: Russian diplomats will come to Armenia's Kapan in September regarding opening of consulate
Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry announced…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan not ready for peace treaty under any conditions, Russia MFA official says
Some difficult issues still need to be resolved, said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Russia MFA: Armenia, Azerbaijan will carry out ‘home processing’ of Moscow proposals on de-escalation
“We expect that humanitarian considerations, caring for ordinary people will prevail over the political differences between Baku and Yerevan," said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Russia MFA: Hastily prepared peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia will lead to new conflicts
"A hastily prepared, crude peace treaty will not bring lasting peace to the region,” said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Sputnik Armenia: Metal smelting plant being built in Armenia’s Yeraskh village is planned to be moved in near future
Judging by Azerbaijan's non-stop aggression, neither the statement of the American investors nor the presence of the American flag at the plant had any effect on the Azerbaijani authorities...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos