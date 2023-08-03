Karabakh ombudsman welcomes Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect statement on ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan

China hit by torrential rains: 10 people killed, 18 others missing

Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's motorcade has been caught up in a chain accident: there are casualties

Artsakh citizens faint in lines for bread

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor

Czech Ambassador to Armenia visits Lachin

Urgent international action needed to halt Azerbaijan's genocidal intent

Day 11 of Baku blocking humanitarian cargo for Artsakh

Armenia MIA Head, Indian Ambassador discuss further cooperation

Stockholm suburbs shooting kills one, injures another

Russia starts Gastello kamikaze UAV production

Hayaqve legislative initiative enters decisive phase

ACT Alliance urges Baku to immediately unblock Lachin corridor

Erdogan plans second Persian Gulf tour

Ukraine unofficially takes blame for Russian tanker attack near Kerch Strait

Armenia Economy Minister, Uzbekistan Agriculture Minister discuss cooperation

Landslide at Indian Hindu temple camp kills three

US halts some foreign aid for Niger government

Russia reports tanker hit near Kerch Strait

What is known about the iPhone 16 camera?

How to securely connect to public Wi-Fi?

Azerbaijani positions fired at a resident of the Khnapat community. Artsakh MIA

Karabakh presidential advisor: We know what opening of Lachin corridor by means of weapons will lead to

Karabakh residents plan to hold peaceful march towards Hakari bridge to unblock Lachin corridor

Representatives of 15 international, non-governmental organizations working in Armenia visit Kornidzor village border

NATO official: Key to ensure freedom of movement through Lachin corridor, to address pressing humanitarian needs

Catholicos of All Armenians receives EU ambassador to Armenia

Armenia signs memorandum of cooperation with UN World Food Programme

Fitch Upgrades Ardshinbank's rating

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

97-inch LG Signature OLED M: LG showed the first wireless TV (photo)

Armenia FM extends condolences to Georgia people, authorities

We will have 2 options left: armed resistance with great bloodshed, or exit from Karabakh, presidential advisor says

Canada calls on Azerbaijan to stop Lachin corridor blockage

Armenia finance minister, new UAE envoy discuss trade and economic relations (PHOTOS)

Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan, has not contacted his family to this day, daughter says

Gallup: 94.4% of Armenia citizens say it is unacceptable for Karabakh population to be part of Azerbaijan

Now it will become more difficult to send spam and obscene photos: Instagram has tightened the rules for sending private messages

Gallup: Only 13.3% of respondents would vote for Armenia ruling party if there was parliamentary election on Sunday

Armenia defense minister awards US defense attaché with Military Cooperation medal (PHOTOS)

Armenia judges hold general meeting

Aromas while sleeping boost cognitive capacity

Armenia NGOs demand urgent call for action by UN Security Council to address humanitarian crisis Karabakh

Families of soldiers who went missing in 2020 war holding protest outside Armenia government building

Blockade for blockade: Cyprus Armenians stage protest in support of Karabakh

Windows Copilot: Windows 11 has a built-in chatbot, Cortana voice assistant is disabled

Russian MFA official: Exports from Armenia to Russia registered record growth in 2023

Armenia deputy FM on Azerbaijan president statement: Impunity gives green light for new atrocity crimes

Frank Pallone: International community must act together to ensure Aliyev ends his blockade of Lachin corridor

Denis Gonchar: Russian diplomats will come to Armenia's Kapan in September regarding opening of consulate

Armenia, Azerbaijan not ready for peace treaty under any conditions, Russia MFA official says

Russia MFA: Armenia, Azerbaijan will carry out ‘home processing’ of Moscow proposals on de-escalation

US court decides not to have Trump arrested

When will new iPhone 15 go on sale?

State minister: Azerbaijan is trying to deliver humiliating, insulting ‘humanity’ to people of Karabakh

Russia MFA official announces West's attempts to harm Russian-Armenian partnership

Russia MFA: Hastily prepared peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia will lead to new conflicts

Newspaper: Karabakh army ex-commander Samvel Babayan has become Armenia PM's mouthpiece in Artsakh

Hyundai, Kia recall more than 91,000 cars from US market

Armenia deputy FM: Cost of inaction is too high, we call on UN and its Security Council to undertake urgent measures

Philips Hue to introduce smart cameras with light show that can scare off thieves

At UN Security Council session Switzerland representative reflects on Lachin corridor blockage

American Kalavan resident Gregory Diehl strives to be «Captain America» for Armenian women

Why doesn't Apple want to make smartphones with removable batteries?

ECtHR gives Azerbaijan time to provide information regarding Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan

Karabakh ombudsman welcomes Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect statement on ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan

Armenia MFA official: International pressure on Azerbaijan is increasing, we have positive developments

MFA spox: No change in matter of deploying CSTO monitoring mission on Armenia border with Azerbaijan

Armenia to present situation in Karabakh during UN Security Council open discussion

Azerbaijan MFA: Armenia must support use of Aghdam route

Karabakh resident abducted at Lachin corridor is charged in Azerbaijan

Rapid test could determine the existence of a key driver of severe asthma

Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect calls on Azerbaijan to ensure free movement through Lachin corridor

New iPhone 15: Will the consumers buy it?

Sputnik Armenia: Metal smelting plant being built in Armenia’s Yeraskh village is planned to be moved in near future

Armenia, Karabakh lawyers appeal to administrative court against PM Pashinyan

Zara Amatuni: Red Cross representatives not yet visited Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan detained by Azerbaijan

Yerevan municipal election campaign to kick off on August 23

Girls who spend long hours on the internet are at increased risk of depression, study finds

Azerbaijan ombudsperson visits detained Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan

What camera should you look at if you are being photographed on an iPhone?

UN Armenia office representatives expect Guterres' statement to lead to positive results

Around $1.3M collected at Armenia ruling party fundraising evening

Armenia PM appoints his advisor as deputy defense minister

Congresswoman Eshoo calls on US State Department to hold Azerbaijan’s Aliyev accountable

Armenia health minister: Situation quite critical for patients in Karabakh

Deputy economy minister: Armenia tourism recorded 30% increase compared to 2019 which is considered best year

Top 10 most powerful budget smartphones in July

Armenian Youth Forum 2nd day concludes

Why Russian peacekeepers don’t ensure humanitarian aid entry from Armenia to Karabakh?

Armenia PM: Indeed there is chance of long-term, stable, lasting peace

Pashinyan: It seems Azerbaijan plans to sign peace treaty, then make territorial claims to Armenia

Visit by representatives of UN office, agencies in Armenia planned today in Kornidzor village border area

Demonstrators do not allow Red Cross Armenia employees to enter their office building

How can hackers steal WhatsApp user data?

Frank Pallone: Azerbaijan president not interested in dispelling Karabakh Armenians’ security concerns

Kuaishou social network representative: We are looking at Armenia market for long-term prospect

UN Secretary General deeply concerned about Lachin corridor issue

University students from Karabakh continue protest outside Red Cross office in Armenia

Newspaper: And what were they thinking until now regarding Karabakh issue?

European U23 Weightlifting Championship: Armenia's Liana Gyurjian wins gold, Petros Petrosyan gets silver