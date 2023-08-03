News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
Armenia to present situation in Karabakh during UN Security Council open discussion
Armenia to present situation in Karabakh during UN Security Council open discussion
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


The UN Security Council will hold an open discussion at the UN headquarters in New York Thursday on the topic of ensuring food security and eliminating hunger in conflict situations, during which Armenia will present the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Davit Knyazyan, Head of the Department of Multilateral Policy and Development Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, told reporters about this in Kornidzor village.

"Of course, the topic is completely relevant for our situation, and the Armenian side will make a speech presenting the created situation, he emphasized. "We will use all the tools available in all international instances to ensure the reopening of the Lachin corridor. There are many such tools, we consistently use them and put them into use as needed, with the aim of intensifying international pressure on Azerbaijan, which is already happening."

Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan will speak from Armenia at the aforesaid open discussion of the UN Security Council.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh citizens faint in lines for bread
Today, a photograph of an elderly man who appeared…
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor
Children need an end to this war to begin to heal & recover...
 Urgent international action needed to halt Azerbaijan's genocidal intent
Ending the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe and human…
 Day 11 of Baku blocking humanitarian cargo for Artsakh
The foreign diplomats, journalists and members of…
 Karabakh residents plan to hold peaceful march towards Hakari bridge to unblock Lachin corridor
Where Azerbaijan has installed an illegal checkpoint and is keeping the corridor under a blockade…
 Representatives of 15 international, non-governmental organizations working in Armenia visit Kornidzor village border
Where the humanitarian aid trucks intended for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are still waiting…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos