Armenia to present situation in Karabakh during UN Security Council open discussion

The UN Security Council will hold an open discussion at the UN headquarters in New York Thursday on the topic of ensuring food security and eliminating hunger in conflict situations, during which Armenia will present the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Davit Knyazyan, Head of the Department of Multilateral Policy and Development Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, told reporters about this in Kornidzor village.
"Of course, the topic is completely relevant for our situation, and the Armenian side will make a speech presenting the created situation, he emphasized. "We will use all the tools available in all international instances to ensure the reopening of the Lachin corridor. There are many such tools, we consistently use them and put them into use as needed, with the aim of intensifying international pressure on Azerbaijan, which is already happening."
Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan will speak from Armenia at the aforesaid open discussion of the UN Security Council.