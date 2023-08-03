At UN Security Council session Switzerland representative reflects on Lachin corridor blockage

During the discussion in the UN Security Council, the representative of Switzerland, speaking about the food crisis as a result of conflicts in the world, touched also on the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.
According to the diplomat, the International Committee of the Red Cross sometimes is unable to carry out its humanitarian mission, as, for example, in the case of the Lachin corridor, First Channel News writes.
He called on everyone to take steps to ensure uninterrupted supplies of food to those in need.