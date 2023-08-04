Newspaper: Karabakh army ex-commander Samvel Babayan has become Armenia PM's mouthpiece in Artsakh

Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] DA [(Defense Army)] former commander, former Security Council secretary Samvel Babayan has become [Armenia PM] Nikol Pashinyan's mouthpiece in Artsakh, or for the people of Artsakh.

For a long time now, Pashinyan has been advancing his propaganda arguments and trying to convince the people of Artsakh that they should use the Aghdam road [proposed by Azerbaijan], transport goods through that road; moreover, to have a dialogue with Azerbaijan, arguing that only then will final "peace be established."

There is the impression [that] Samvel Babayan is thus trying to bring the people of Artsakh into integration with Azerbaijan against their will, even seeing how Azerbaijan abducts a sick person from Artsakh, takes him away from the hands of the employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Of course, peace is a necessity. But at the cost of integration with the people who hate you and want to commit genocide? (...) Samvel Babayan, however, directs the people of Artsakh to trade and integration with them.