Western countries are blackmailing Armenia with "dirty methods," predisposing it against partnership with Russia. Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), said this in an interview with TASS.

As the Russian diplomat noted, a "dense foreign political system" has been established between Moscow and Yerevan within the CSTO, EAEU and CIS frameworks, as well as in various international platforms; first of all, in the United Nations.

"If we talk about some negative aspects of [Moscow’s] relations with Yerevan, they are primarily due to the ongoing attempts of Western countries to harm the Russian-Armenian partnership. Any, including absolutely dirty methods are used—blackmail of sanctions, unfair competition, amorphous promises—in which, as the Armenian proverb says, "the smoke is more than the barbecue", Gonchar emphasized.

He noted that everyone can be "convinced many times in various parts of the world, including in the post-Soviet area, with examples of how Western ‘friendship’ is manifested."

"We [i.e. Russia] rely on the wisdom of our Armenian friends. From our side, we are determined, as before, to solve all problematic issues in an allied way, within the framework of a direct and sincere dialogue," concluded the Russian diplomat.