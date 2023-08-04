US court decides not to have Trump arrested

A court in Washington D.C. has decided not to have former US President Donald Trump arrested in the case of interfering in the 2020 presidential elections and attacking the Capitol, the RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

The prosecution did not insist that the former head of the White House be arrested, noting that he must commit to appear in case of a summons and follow the laws.

The court granted this demand, after which Trump himself agreed to the proposed conditions, one of which is to hand himself in in the event of an indictment.

The politician has repeatedly emphasized that he is not guilty of the crimes attributed to him. He considers the charges brought against him an attempt to exclude him from the 2024 presidential elections. According to the results of the latest polls, Trump has every chance to become the presidential candidate of the Republican Party.

In addition, the former president was forbidden to discuss the details of the case with anyone other than his lawyers.

Trump assessed the incident as a political persecution and said it was "a very sad day for America."

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for August 28.