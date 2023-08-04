Denis Gonchar: Russian diplomats will come to Armenia's Kapan in September regarding opening of consulate

In September, Russian diplomats will come to the city of Kapan in Armenia’s Syunik Province, regarding the matter of opening a Russian consulate. Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), announced this in an interview with TASS.
"We [i.e. Russia] are actively preparing to open a consulate general of Russia in the city of Kapan, Syunik Province. This initiative was approved by our leaders during the May 25 meeting in Moscow. Already in September, Russian diplomats will come to the region, and they will deal directly with the solution of operational matters ‘on the ground,’" Gonchar said.