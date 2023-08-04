News
Frank Pallone: International community must act together to ensure Aliyev ends his blockade of Lachin corridor
Frank Pallone: International community must act together to ensure Aliyev ends his blockade of Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Frank Pallone, a member of the US House of Representatives and Co-Chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, has welcomed the position of the UN Secretary General regarding the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“Glad that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is recognizing the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh. Now the international community must act together to ensure [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev ends his blockade of the Lachin Corridor & allows essential aid & goods into Artsakh again,” Pallone wrote on X—former Twitter.
