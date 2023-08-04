News
Blockade for blockade: Cyprus Armenians stage protest in support of Karabakh
Blockade for blockade: Cyprus Armenians stage protest in support of Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


Several members of the Armenian community of Cyprus held a protest in the capital city of Nicosia in support of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

A group of Armenians, bearing in mind the political crisis in Artsakh and the latter’s deepening blockade by Azerbaijan for about eight months now, resorted to a demonstration act, reported the local Armenian Artsakank Media.

In Nicosia, Azerbaijan's Gabala football club played against Cyprus's Omonoia club.

With the motto "Block for blockade," at the end of the game, 50 volunteers blocked the gate from which the bus of the aforesaid Azerbaijani club was supposed to leave the stadium.

After besieging the Azerbaijanis for about an hour, they were allowed to leave.

The aforesaid football match ended 4-1 in favor of Omonoia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
