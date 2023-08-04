Armenia NGOs demand urgent call for action by UN Security Council to address humanitarian crisis Karabakh

Several NGOs from Armenia have demanded an urgent call for action by the UN Security Council to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The respective letter reads as follows:

We appeal to the States – Members of the UN Security Council, as to the primary mandate holder for international peace and security and call for your urgent intervention in relation to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by the total blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan. The Lachin Corridor is the only lifeline that connects the local Armenian people to the Republic of Armenia as well as to the rest of the world. The blockade aims to create unbearable living conditions for the ethnic Armenians of the region and push them out from their homes. In recent days the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has deteriorated further, with its people now facing the imminent threat of starvation.

It is crucial that the United Nations Security Council takes the responsibility to protect the Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh from the ethnic cleansing as well as from genocide, which is actually underway through the forced starvation. The Security Council shall particularly:

● Pass a resolution that condemns the blockade and demands to urgently open the Lachin corridor for unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo, in line with the ICJ interim measure.

● Take urgent measures to ensure international peacekeeping mandate inside Nagorno-Karabakh and Lachin corridor to ensure the security of the Armenian population beyond November 2025, i.e. the end of mandate of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, prescribed in November 10, 2020 trilateral statement, until the durable settlement of the conflict is achieved;

● Request the UN Secretary General to commission a fact-finding mission to the region to assess the situation on the ground; and to appoint Secretary General’s Special Representative on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to ensure longer-term presence in the region;

● Request the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to deploy a fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to assess the situation on the ground and present a comprehensive report to the UN Security Council; and to utilize all pertinent UN human rights mechanisms, including Special Advisors and Special Rapporteurs, to promptly generate reports on the human rights, humanitarian, and human security conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

● Condemn Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic hatred against Armenians, which puts at risk any efforts aimed at establishment of peace and security in the region.

The full letter is available here. Signed by: Transparency International Anticorruption Center Democracy Development Foundation Public Journalism Club NGO Law Development and Protection Foundation Protection of Rights without Borders NGO Helsinki Citizens Assembly – Vanadzor “For Equal Rights” NGO “Peace Dialogue” NGO