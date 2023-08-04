Families of soldiers who went missing in 2020 war holding protest outside Armenia government building

The parents and other relatives of the servicemen who went missing in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war are protesting in front of the main building of the Armenian government; they are dissatisfied with the work of state institutions in connection with the fate of those soldiers.

Harutyun Harutyunyan, the father of Volodya Harutyunyan, one of the missing servicemen in the 2020 war, emphasized that they want to find out whether the DNA tests of the fallen soldiers were done correctly.

Now they want to go to the building of the National Assembly, to raise their voice of protest there and to find out what the respective committee has done and is doing.