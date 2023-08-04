Armenia finance minister, new UAE envoy discuss trade and economic relations (PHOTOS)

Finance minister Vahe Hovhannisyan on Friday received the newly appointed Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Armenia, Nariman Mohd Sharif Abdulla AlMulla, the Ministry of Finance of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Hovhannisyan noted that the ambassador begins her work in Armenia at a phase when the trade and economic relations between Armenia and the UAE are in the phase of active development. Also, the minister assured that bilateral relations between the two countries have a great potential for development.

Ambassador AlMulla, for her part, noted that with her activities, she will assist in the further deepening of relations and the effective use of existing potential between the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of new prospects for cooperation. In addition, an agreement was reached to join efforts to implement the discussed ideas.