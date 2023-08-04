Armenia judges hold general meeting

The judges of Armenia are having a general meeting today.
The matter of electing a judge member in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is on the agenda.
This is already the second meeting with the same agenda. At the previous meeting, the agenda was not approved because only the judges of the courts of general jurisdiction of Armenia’s provinces had received notices to run in the election of the SJC judge member, although other judges also met the criteria to run in this election.
There is a vacancy for a judge member in the SJC because Judge Mesrop Makyan of the Anti-Corruption Court of Appeal submitted his resignation. He is now the acting chief judge of this court.