Armenia FM extends condolences to Georgia people, authorities

Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan extended condolences for the casualties in the tragic disaster in Georgia.

He wished endurance and patience to the relatives of the dead.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the disaster that took human lives in the Racha region of Georgia," Mirzoyan wrote on Twitter in Georgian.

A landslide occurred Thursday in the mountainous town of Shovi in Georgia, as a result of which there are casualties and injured. In particular, the death toll has reached six.

Also, several bridges fell, and roads leading to Shovi were damaged.

Rescuers have evacuated 210 people.

And about 40 people are considered missing.