News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
Armenia FM extends condolences to Georgia people, authorities
Armenia FM extends condolences to Georgia people, authorities
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan extended condolences for the casualties in the tragic disaster in Georgia.

He wished endurance and patience to the relatives of the dead.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the disaster that took human lives in the Racha region of Georgia," Mirzoyan wrote on Twitter in Georgian.

A landslide occurred Thursday in the mountainous town of Shovi in Georgia, as a result of which there are casualties and injured. In particular, the death toll has reached six.

Also, several bridges fell, and roads leading to Shovi were damaged.

Rescuers have evacuated 210 people.

And about 40 people are considered missing.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
I do not know how to comment on this verse about "fraud," says the laywer of Smbatyans
After the announcement by the prosecutor's office about the involvement of the Honored Art Worker of ․․․
 Fatal accident on Yerevan-Artashat road
Another accident with a fatal outcome occurred…
 Karabakh ex-official Vitaly Balasanyan is charged on 4 counts
Under the Artsakh Criminal Code…
 Teen found dead in Armenia river
The 14-year-old had fallen into the Debed river in Haghtanak village of Tavush Province…
 US embassy: Passengers are denied entry to Armenia for possession of drugs
Medical marijuana, CBD (cannabidiol), and other THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) products are illegal under Armenian law…
 Armenia ex-ruling party official Armen Ashotyan to remain in custody
The court denied his attorney’s appeal…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos