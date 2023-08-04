News
Armenia signs memorandum of cooperation with UN World Food Programme
Armenia signs memorandum of cooperation with UN World Food Programme
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

It is planned to provide 13,000 socially disadvantaged persons in Armenia affected by emergencies with food cards for three months, and in the amount of Armenian drams equivalent to $24 per month. The program is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

And in order to implement this program in Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Kotayk, Lori, Tavush, and Shirak Provinces of Armenia, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia and the UN World Food Programme.

Considering the implementation of effective programs aimed at improving the food security of vulnerable groups as a priority, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan emphasized the role of the UN World Food Programme. The he expressed hope that by consolidating the necessary efforts and resources and forming clear cooperation mechanisms, it will be possible to fully ensure the results defined by the program.

With this assistance, USAID wants to improve and strengthen Armenia’s state strategy to withstand possible shocks, as well as to promote social support mechanisms for food-prone population groups.

Nanna Skau, Resident Coordinator a.i. of the UN office in Armenia, also emphasized the importance of their cooperation with the Ministry Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia and the USAID, and welcomed the start of another program.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
