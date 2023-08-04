News
NATO official: Key to ensure freedom of movement through Lachin corridor, to address pressing humanitarian needs
NATO official: Key to ensure freedom of movement through Lachin corridor, to address pressing humanitarian needs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, expressed his concern with the situation around the Lachin corridor.

“Deeply troubled by the deteriorating situation surrounding the Lachin corridor. Key to ensure freedom of movement & address pressing humanitarian needs. NATO encourages all stakeholders to redouble efforts towards reaching a negotiated Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement,” Colomina wrote on Twitter. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
