Representatives of 15 international, non-governmental organizations working in Armenia visit Kornidzor village border

Representatives of 15 international and non-governmental organizations operating in Armenia with a humanitarian mandate and engaged in child protection rights and providing services visited the border area of Kornidzor village, where the humanitarian aid trucks intended for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are still waiting.

Nineteen trucks with 361 tons of humanitarian aid sent by the Armenian government to Artsakh, as well as two trucks loaded with sweets, continue to wait in the border area of Kornidzor village, near the entrance to the Lachin corridor, because Azerbaijan prohibits their entry into Nagorno-Karabakh.

The representatives of the aforesaid organizations are accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, Anna Zhamkochyan, reports Armenpress.