News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
Karabakh residents plan to hold peaceful march towards Hakari bridge to unblock Lachin corridor
Karabakh residents plan to hold peaceful march towards Hakari bridge to unblock Lachin corridor
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

A group of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents plan to organize a peaceful march towards Hakari bridge where Azerbaijan has installed an illegal checkpoint and is keeping the Lachin corridor under a blockade.

The they have formed an organization called the People’s Movement for Unblocking of the Corridor to organize the aforesaid march.

Artur Osipyan, member of the initiative group of this movement, told Armenpress that they see a solution to the situation through peaceful struggle.

“Based on the situation we are in, a large number of peaceful, unarmed residents can go to Hakari and resolve the issues on the ground; that is, to negotiate. This doesn’t mean that we are renouncing the state bodies of Artsakh, contrary to the opinions claiming that with this step we’d be doing what [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev has said. That’s not so. With this people’s movement we are once again raising the issues that we’ve raised before, to show that there are no criminals in Artsakh who’ve usurped power and are dictating their will, but that the people and the authorities actually concur in all the matters concerning the self-determination and the status of Artsakh. This movement is an independent people’s movement. This is a new idea of pan-national movement that we shall go and unblock the corridor ourselves,” Osipyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh citizens faint in lines for bread
Today, a photograph of an elderly man who appeared…
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor
Children need an end to this war to begin to heal & recover...
 Urgent international action needed to halt Azerbaijan's genocidal intent
Ending the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe and human…
 Day 11 of Baku blocking humanitarian cargo for Artsakh
The foreign diplomats, journalists and members of…
 Representatives of 15 international, non-governmental organizations working in Armenia visit Kornidzor village border
Where the humanitarian aid trucks intended for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are still waiting…
 NATO official: Key to ensure freedom of movement through Lachin corridor, to address pressing humanitarian needs
Javier Colomina expressed his concern with the situation around the Lachin corridor…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos