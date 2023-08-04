Karabakh residents plan to hold peaceful march towards Hakari bridge to unblock Lachin corridor

A group of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents plan to organize a peaceful march towards Hakari bridge where Azerbaijan has installed an illegal checkpoint and is keeping the Lachin corridor under a blockade.

The they have formed an organization called the People’s Movement for Unblocking of the Corridor to organize the aforesaid march.

Artur Osipyan, member of the initiative group of this movement, told Armenpress that they see a solution to the situation through peaceful struggle.

“Based on the situation we are in, a large number of peaceful, unarmed residents can go to Hakari and resolve the issues on the ground; that is, to negotiate. This doesn’t mean that we are renouncing the state bodies of Artsakh, contrary to the opinions claiming that with this step we’d be doing what [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev has said. That’s not so. With this people’s movement we are once again raising the issues that we’ve raised before, to show that there are no criminals in Artsakh who’ve usurped power and are dictating their will, but that the people and the authorities actually concur in all the matters concerning the self-determination and the status of Artsakh. This movement is an independent people’s movement. This is a new idea of pan-national movement that we shall go and unblock the corridor ourselves,” Osipyan said.