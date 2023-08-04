News
Karabakh presidential advisor: We know what opening of Lachin corridor by means of weapons will lead to
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Any step should be carefully considered and exclusively implemented by the state; self-activity is impermissible here. David Babayan, advisor to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President and former foreign minister of Artsakh, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, referring to the calls to reopen the Lachin corridor by force of arms.

"Furthermore, all those people who propose and try to do something should also bear responsibility for their actions. We know what opening [the Lachin corridor] by arms will lead to. It will be an opportunity for Azerbaijan to start some processes. If we decide to choose that path, we should decide as a nation and say: this is the end, what will happen will happen. After that, we will reach the point of no return," he said.

When asked what can the Artsakh authorities do in this situation, Babayan responded: "It is very difficult to say what we can do. Artsakh has two ‘bullets’ in its arsenal. One is to start an armed resistance after making a nationwide decision; the other is that we go out [of Artsakh] in a biblical way to save the gene pool. This is not only the problem of Artsakh; Armenia should also work—with the Russians, with the West. Under these conditions, what should Artsakh—a divided country in the intensive care unit— do?"
