Russia reports tanker hit near Kerch Strait

The SIG tanker received a hole on Friday evening on the southern approach to the Kerch Strait, presumably as a result of an attack by a marine drone, Interfax reports, citing Press Service of Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) of Russian Federation.
On August 5, at 00:28 Moscow time, the operations duty officer of Rosmorrechflot received information that the SIG tanker suffered a damage on the right side, presumably as a result of a marine drone attack. The ship was located at the southern end of the Kerch Strait," Rosmorrechflot officials said.
None of the 11 crew members were injured during the attack. The ship remained afloat.
Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the Head of Crimea Republic, stated earlier that the loud explosions heard by Kerch residents on Saturday night were not related to the suspension of traffic on the Crimean Bridge. According to him, the closure of the passage was due to a "threat of attack."
The Crimean Bridge was attacked by two Ukrainian surface drones on July 17, damaging the road section.