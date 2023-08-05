Russia starts Gastello kamikaze UAV production

Production of kamikaze drones called Gastello began in Russia, designed based on the feedback and requests from participants of the special operation.
“The new Russian FPV drone was developed taking into account the wishes of the operators of unmanned aerial vehicles working in the zone of the special military operation. In particular, the drone will have the ability to fly at night and during dark hours,” said the developer.
At the moment, the production will allow to produce five thousand drones per month. The new drones consist of Russian components by a third, and in the near future their share will be increased to 95 percent.