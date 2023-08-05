US halts some foreign aid for Niger government

The US government is suspending some foreign aid programs for the government of Niger, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
According to Blinken, this temporary measure does not affect all US foreign aid programs in Niger.
“Most importantly, the provision of life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue. Further, we are continuing US government activities in Niger where feasible to do so, including diplomatic and security operations, for the protection of US personnel,” he noted.
“As we have made clear since the outset of this situation, the provision of US assistance to the government of Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for constitutional order. This is consistent with steps taken by ECOWAS and the African Union. The US government will continue to review our foreign assistance and cooperation as the situation on the ground evolves consistent with our policy objectives and legal restrictions. We remain committed to supporting the people of Niger to help them preserve their hard-earned democracy and we reiterate our call for the immediate restoration of Niger’s democratically-elected government,” Secretary Blinken added.