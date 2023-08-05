Landslide at Indian Hindu temple camp kills three

Three people were killed when torrential rains caused a landslide at the base camp of a revered Hindu temple in Uttarakhand in India, The Associated Press reports, citing local authorities.
At least 17 people have gone missing in the village of Gaurikund in the state of Uttarakhand, as reported by district disaster management officer, Nandan Singh Rajwar. Among the missing are members of two families and several pilgrims.
According to him, rescue operations were suspended due to heavy rain and poor visibility, and rescuers were only able to retrieve three bodies until Friday evening.