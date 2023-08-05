Ukraine unofficially takes blame for Russian tanker attack near Kerch Strait

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was involved in the night attack on a Russian tanker near the Crimean bridge. The video of the attack was provided by UNIAN sources in the SBU. It is reported that a naval drone attacked the tanker SIG carrying fuel for Russian forces.
As reported by SBU sources, the special operation followed a classical scenario: an aerial drone carrying 450 kg of explosives detonated, resulting in one of Russia's most powerful oil tankers (built in 2014, with a capacity of almost 5,000 tons) initiating "negative buoyancy" near the Crimean Bridge.
“The tanker was well loaded with fuel, so the fireworks were visible from afar. The SBU conducted its next successful special operation jointly with the Navy. It is interesting that it took place in the territorial waters of Ukraine,” the source said.