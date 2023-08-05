News
Armenia Economy Minister, Uzbekistan Agriculture Minister discuss cooperation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The delegation headed by the Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan met with the Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Aziz Voitov during the visit to Tashkent, Ministry of Economy of Armenia stated in a message on Facebook.

“During the meeting, issues related to cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, the use of unrealizable potential and opportunities in agriculture were discussed. The parties also presented the state assistance mechanisms operating in the two countries.

The ministers separately touched upon the possibilities of cooperation in the areas of viticulture, winemaking and the production of other alcoholic beverages.

After the meeting, the Armenian delegation was presented with current projects and work carried out towards the digitization of agriculture in Uzbekistan,” the message reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
