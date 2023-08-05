Erdogan plans second Persian Gulf tour

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is planning a second tour of the Persian Gulf countries in August, and in September he may visit Germany, RIA Novosti reports, citing CNN Türk.
Earlier, Erdoğan visited Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. During the tour, a number of agreements worth $50.7 billion were signed.
"In August, the President is planning a second tour to the countries of the Persian Gulf, including visits to Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait, as well as a trip to Iraq," CNN Türk reports.
According to the TV channel, in September the President will take part in the G-20 summit in India on September 9-10 and the UN General Assembly in the United States on September 18-19.
"Erdoğan is also expected to pay an official visit to Germany in September," it noted.