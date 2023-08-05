ACT Alliance urges Baku to immediately unblock Lachin corridor

In the face of a growing humanitarian crisis in [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh, ACT Alliance expresses deep concern with the blockage imposed by Azerbaijani authorities to block the [Berdzor] Lachin Corridor, the sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, precipitating a humanitarian crisis, Action by Churches Together (ACT Alliance) said in a statement.

“Over the last seven months, the blockade has severely impacted the lives of the people in the region, especially the most vulnerable. Some 120,000 ethnic Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh, including 30,000 children, are suffering from severe shortages of food, medicine and fuel. In addition, this crisis is affecting their ability to access medical care and life-saving services.

On 25 February, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Azerbaijan to ensure free movement of all persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin corridor in both directions.

ACT Alliance is concerned by Azerbaijan’s lack of observance of its ethical obligations and humanitarian principles and urges the Azerbaijani government to end human suffering, giving particular attention to the most vulnerable. Blocking humanitarian aid should not be used as a strategy to resolve a conflict or other disputes.

ACT Alliance calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor and allow for unhindered and safe passage of civilians and goods along the corridor, as well as guarantee unimpeded humanitarian access in line with international law and the order of the ICJ.

ACT Alliance is furthermore calling on the international community to urgently work to end the blockade and to find diplomatic solutions to bring a just peace to the region,” the statement further reads.