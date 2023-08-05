Armenia MIA Head, Indian Ambassador discuss further cooperation

We highly appreciate the effective cooperation with the Embassy of India, Armenian Interior Minister Vahe Ghazaryan stated at a meeting with delegation led by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Armenia Nilakshi Saha Sinha.
During the meeting, Vahe Ghazaryan provided a detailed presentation of the reforms being carried out in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, highlighting the work implemented in the subordinate departments.
In turn, Nilakshi Saha Sinha mentioned her willingness to strengthen and expand the existing close relationships and interactions.
Interlocutors discussed further areas of cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.