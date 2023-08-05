Day 11 of Baku blocking humanitarian cargo for Artsakh

Vardan Sargsyan, representative of the working group on the settlement of the humanitarian crisis in [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh, does not consider the responses of the Azerbaijani side to Armenian government's initiative to send humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh as constructive, Armenpress reports.

The foreign diplomats, journalists and members of humanitarian organizations, and others, who’ve visited the village of Kornidzor have seen with their own eyes the situation on the ground and obtained reliable information on the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, Sargsyan said.

He noted that Azerbaijan continues to react unconstructively to the Armenian humanitarian initiative. The various attempts to manipulate the issue are debunked when the international diplomats and representatives of various organizations visit Kornidzor and witness that the [Berdzor] Lachin Corridor is blocked by Azerbaijan.

The official expressed hope that the international attention will eventually lead to the reopening of the Lachin Corridor and that the humanitarian convoy will have access to Nagorno-Karabakh.