Czech Ambassador to Armenia visits Lachin
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to the Republic of Armenia Petr Piruncik visited the Lachin Corridor illegally blocked by Azerbaijan to see what is happening there.

“In the Lachin corridor. I wanted to see with my own eyes a place that I hear a lot about and I also often talk and write about,” he wrote on X (former Twitter).
