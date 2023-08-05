Czech Ambassador to Armenia visits Lachin

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to the Republic of Armenia Petr Piruncik visited the Lachin Corridor illegally blocked by Azerbaijan to see what is happening there.
“In the Lachin corridor. I wanted to see with my own eyes a place that I hear a lot about and I also often talk and write about,” he wrote on X (former Twitter).
