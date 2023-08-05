News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

Over 30’000 children & their families in Nagorno Karabakh have now endured 8 months of blockade and devastation. Stranded in their homeland, they are at a brink of famine & humanitarian catastrophe with no access to life-saving medicine, food or other essential supplies. Armenian professional footballer from Inter Milan Henrikh Mkhitaryan writes in his microblog on Twitter. 

In particular, he noted:

“The heart-breaking reality of people starving to death is catastrophe that demands immediate action. Children need an end to this war to begin to heal & recover. Principled & unimpeded humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh citizens faint in lines for bread
Today, a photograph of an elderly man who appeared…
 Urgent international action needed to halt Azerbaijan's genocidal intent
Ending the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe and human…
 Day 11 of Baku blocking humanitarian cargo for Artsakh
The foreign diplomats, journalists and members of…
 Karabakh residents plan to hold peaceful march towards Hakari bridge to unblock Lachin corridor
Where Azerbaijan has installed an illegal checkpoint and is keeping the corridor under a blockade…
 Representatives of 15 international, non-governmental organizations working in Armenia visit Kornidzor village border
Where the humanitarian aid trucks intended for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are still waiting…
 NATO official: Key to ensure freedom of movement through Lachin corridor, to address pressing humanitarian needs
Javier Colomina expressed his concern with the situation around the Lachin corridor…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos