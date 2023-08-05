Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor

Over 30’000 children & their families in Nagorno Karabakh have now endured 8 months of blockade and devastation. Stranded in their homeland, they are at a brink of famine & humanitarian catastrophe with no access to life-saving medicine, food or other essential supplies. Armenian professional footballer from Inter Milan Henrikh Mkhitaryan writes in his microblog on Twitter.
In particular, he noted:
“The heart-breaking reality of people starving to death is catastrophe that demands immediate action. Children need an end to this war to begin to heal & recover. Principled & unimpeded humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor.”
