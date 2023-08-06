Ruben Vardanyan: What is needed now is pressure on Aliyev

If international mediators genuinely desire Baku-Stepanakert direct talks within the international mechanisms, they should refrain from advocating for the so-called Aghdam road until the Lachin Corridor is fully open and free from checkpoints that could lead to Armenians being taken hostage. Ruben Vardanyan, former State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, wrote about this in his microblog on Twitter
“It is crucial that we take cautious and thoughtful steps to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh/NagornoKarabakh. Once this is ensured, we can engage in face-to-face discussions about the political issues at hand. Artsakh has consistently expressed its readiness for talks under the framework of international mechanisms. What is needed now is pressure on Aliyev to take responsibility instead of fueling war and creating conditions that lead to starvation among Artsakh Armenians”, - he noted.