Artur Abraham calls on the UN and the civilized world to intervene in the situation around the Lachin corridor
Artur Abraham calls on the UN and the civilized world to intervene in the situation around the Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society


Since December 12, 2022, a severe humanitarian crisis has been created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor. This was stated by former WBO professional boxing world champion Arthur Abraham.

“The Lachin Corridor is the only road of life connecting Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia and the whole world.

120.000 innocent civilians are struggling to survive in the absence of food, medicine and other vital supplies.

30.000 children, 20.000 elderly, 9.000 people with disabilities and 2.000 pregnant women are calling for help, but the world is silent.

The harsh reality of starving people is a humanitarian disaster that calls for immediate action.

I call on the United Nations and the civilized world to intervene.

Open The Lachin Corridor», - Arthur Abraham said. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
