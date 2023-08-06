News
President of Karabakh: There seems to be tacit agreement to leave us all alone with Azerbaijan
President of Karabakh: There seems to be tacit agreement to leave us all alone with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Reactions from international organizations have been, are and will be, but there is no result. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan said this in an interview with Artsakh Public TV, referring to the fact that genocide is taking place in Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

"It seems that they have recorded everywhere that there is a problem and the situation is getting worse day by day, but the results are zero," emphasized, in particular, the President of Artsakh.

Reflecting on the possible Baku-Stepanakert dialogue, Harutyunyan said: "Dialogue is not forced. It seems that there is a tacit agreement to leave us all alone with Azerbaijan. And Azerbaijan, using the pressure method... but this is no longer a pressure method; we are in a situation where we are on the verge of genocide. That is, this cannot be called a ‘dialogue,’ they are only pushing us to accept Azerbaijan's conditions, demands, which are unacceptable to us. Any dialogue should be within the framework of equality, dignity, and rights. Those three principles have been violated, that’s why we will continue to insist on the international community to respect our rights. There is still a toolkit in that regard."

"In the coming days, I will address the international players with a special message and a specific proposal or demands because if they push [us] for a dialogue with Azerbaijan, they should create those conditions after which they will urge us or demand to meet," he added.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that until now there were contacts with Azerbaijan through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, and they were only related to social infrastructure, which gave certain results, but starting from December 12, Azerbaijan changed its behavior and moved the talks in an atmosphere of respect to the level of pressure.

"We need to restore that format, after which there can be real dialogue and negotiations," added the President of Artsakh.
