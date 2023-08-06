News
Arayik Harutyunyan: The West made effort to organize a Baku-Stepanakert meeting in 3rd country
Arayik Harutyunyan: The West made effort to organize a Baku-Stepanakert meeting in 3rd country
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


An effort was made by the West to organize a Baku-Stepanakert meeting in a third country. Of course, there was a positive response from our side, especially since it was close to the international format, and Azerbaijan also refused that format. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan said this in an interview with Artsakh Public TV, adding that after Azerbaijan's refusal, this matter has remained hanging in the air.

To the question of what is proposed on the Western and Russian platforms, the Artsakh president answered: "At the first phase, they don't make any proposals, they try to form that dialogue and leave the topics during the meeting. Azerbaijan has its own demands, its own agenda here. We also have our own agenda, our proposals based on our rights; no specific agenda has been discussed for that."

Commenting on Baku's proposal to provide humanitarian aid to Artsakh via the Aghdam road of Azerbaijan, Harutyunyan noted that the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh was created by Azerbaijan itself.

"Any proposal addressed to us must first of all be within the framework of our dignity, be in accordance with international humanitarian norms, rules. In case of any proposal or decision of vital importance, we must have a consensus which should express the sentiments of our people," said the Artsakh president.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
