President of Karabakh: It’s as result of government activities that we have chance not to starve yet
President of Karabakh: It’s as result of government activities that we have chance not to starve yet
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society


It is as a result of the government's activities that we have the chance to still fight, not to surrender, not to starve, and in that sense, the accusations are groundless. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan said this in an interview with Artsakh Public TV, responding to the remark that the authorities of Artsakh are accused of not stocking necessary products in sufficient quantity under the current blockade by Azerbaijan.

"Yes, the purpose of this interview was to announce to the people that the authorities of Artsakh, having the opinion, point of view of the people of Artsakh, declare that we will lead this struggle. We will continue to fight for self-determination. We are told that we could have been more prepared during those 6-7 months. Yes, we could have, but today we are getting 5 to 6 thousand tons of potato crop, wheat crop enough to allow us to extend, to have flour.  Thousands of tons of the same vegetable products. That is, the goal of the [Artsakh] government was to bring, store, but to bring, produce, and that product enables us to have at least the minimum product," he said.

Harutyunyan noted that in the near future there will be a message addressed to the international community and players, and, also, they expect a respective discussion at the UN Security Council and pressure on Azerbaijan.

"Yes, we still haven't lost our hope in terms of international influence. That’s why at this phase our struggle will continue on those platforms, and we expect to have some success," he said.

Arayik Harutyunyan concluded his interview by saying that they shall fight for their future, the people, the right to self-determination, the martyrs, for the salvation of Artsakh, and that the deprivations are temporary and transitory.
